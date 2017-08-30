LHS to hose Salute to the Military Event during home game

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School will host its annual Salute to the Military Event on Friday, September 8, 2017 , at Martin Stadium on the campus of Lowndes High School during our home game against Shiloh. Gates will open at 6:30 and pre-game activities will begin at 7:30 .

All active duty and retired military along with their family members will receive free admission to the game. The active duty or retired military member will need to present their military identification card at the visitor’s gate. Superintendent Wes Taylor and Principal LeAnne McCall invite you to attend this special event as we salute our military and their families.

