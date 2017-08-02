Leadership Lowndes presents United Way Day

VALDOSTA – Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2017, Group 2 presents United Way Day on Thursday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Wooden Nickel Pub.

Bring and share with your co-workers, family, friends and kids to enjoy lunch or dinner. 10% of your dining purchases will be donated to Greater United Way of Valdosta. Also, trivia will start at 7:30 p.m.

Greater Valdosta United Way benefits the following agencies:

ACTO – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out

Valdosta American Red Cross

South Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America

Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, Inc.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, Inc.

Easter seals Southern Georgia

Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity

Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center

LAMP

Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center- LARC

Moody Air Force Base Airman & Family Readiness Center

The Salvation Army

Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc.

Southside Recreation Center

The Haven

Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA Youth Programs

Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2017, Group 2 looks forward to seeing you and your support of a great organization in Valdosta-Lowndes County!

Release from Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2017