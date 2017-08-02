Leadership Lowndes presents United Way Day
VALDOSTA – Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2017, Group 2 presents United Way Day on Thursday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Wooden Nickel Pub.
Bring and share with your co-workers, family, friends and kids to enjoy lunch or dinner. 10% of your dining purchases will be donated to Greater United Way of Valdosta. Also, trivia will start at 7:30 p.m.
Greater Valdosta United Way benefits the following agencies:
ACTO – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out
Valdosta American Red Cross
South Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America
Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, Inc.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, Inc.
Easter seals Southern Georgia
Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity
Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center
LAMP
Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center- LARC
Moody Air Force Base Airman & Family Readiness Center
The Salvation Army
Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc.
Southside Recreation Center
The Haven
Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA Youth Programs
Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2017, Group 2 looks forward to seeing you and your support of a great organization in Valdosta-Lowndes County!
Release from Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2017