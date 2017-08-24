Langdale Honda Charity Challenge raises money, awards drone and computers

VALDOSTA – Before the Winnersville Classic kicked off last Friday night, Viking and Wildcat fans participated in the Langdale Honda Charity Challenge to raise money, win a drone for their school and win a computer for themselves.

Valdosta High and Lowndes High School students and fans went head-to-head to make donations on behalf of their schools to Hungry at Home, a charity that provides food for local children.

Fans made donations at the Chick-fil-A locations on North St. Augustine Road and Inner Perimeter Road and raised $421 in just two hours.

For the fourth straight year, Valdosta Wildcat fans raised the most money, which earned Valdosta High School a drone presented by Tom Kelly of Langdale Honda.

Two students also won Chromebook computers from Langdale Honda: Katie Flythe from Valdosta High School and Will Steinberg from Lowndes High School.