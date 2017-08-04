Kids consignment sale helps Valdosta families back-to-school shop

VALDOSTA – Back-to-school shopping can get expensive, especially without a tax-free holiday in Georgia.

Two Valdosta mothers are hoping to provide a solution with a pop-up consignment sale for kids at the Azalea City Church of God.

“Even simple stuff like a backpack is a huge expense if you just go buy it,” says one shopper.

It’s a stress-free zone for back-to-school shoppers because everything a child might need is at the “Strictly For Kids Sale.”

“The burden that you feel as a parent is, I want my kid to look good, I want them to feel good about what they’re wearing, and I just want them to have a good day,” says Kim Griner, shopping for her second school year.

People can choose from hundreds of tagged items, which are packed onto clothing racks.

Some pieces are gently used and others are brand new. But they’re all marked up to 70% off to help local families.

“In fact, when people check out I think they’re just absolutely amazed on how much they’ve saved,” says Donna Thomas, with the Strictly For Kids Sale.

Thomas and Patti Everett started the biannual sale 20 years ago. They say the savings don’t stop after doors close.

In fact, some families struck by tragedies, like a house fire, or others in need will get items free of charge.

“I have moms that have been coming for 20 years and now we’re helping their children,” says Thomas. “Their daughters are 20 to 24 years old and we’re helping their kids.”

“Knowing that I’m going to put them in quality clothes just makes me feel better about sending my kid off to school,” says Griner.

The sale began with 17 consignors and now has 300.

Each year, the sale gets more customers, from parents to grandparents, and even teachers.

Friday is the last day of the sale and many items will be marked half off.

For more information on the sale, you can visit their website here.