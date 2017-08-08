Kendrick Johnson family ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees
VALDOSTA – The family of Kendrick Johnson has been ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses associated with lawsuits filed accusing multiple individuals of causing Johnson’s death.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Senior Judge Richard Porter entered an order awarding attorney’s fees and expenses of $292,102 to attorneys representing the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Board of Education, the City of Valdosta, Steve Owens Transportation and the family of Brian and Branden Bell, according to court documents.
The body of Kendrick Johnson was found upside down in a vertically-stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. A state autopsy ruled the 17-year-old’s death accidental. The Johnson family insists their son died of foul play.
Johnson’s parents filed a $100 million civil suit in January 2015, which alleged former local FBI agent Rick Bell, his two sons and 35 state and local officials either directly caused or covered up the cause of their son’s death. The family later voluntarily dropped the suit.
In Tuesday’s filing, Judge Porter noted the Johnsons’ claims were “substantially frivolous, substantially groundless, or substantially vexatious.”
“Further, the Court specifically concludes that Plaintiffs claiming that the Bells killed Johnson and that these Defendants conspired to conceal the cause and manner of death lacked substantial justification for the reason that such actions were substantially groundless as they admitted in their depositions.”
Porter also noted that “some actions” taken by the Johnsons’ lawyer, Chevene King, appeared to “have been taken for the purpose of delaying the Court from rulings which were forthcoming.”
Jim Elliott, attorney representing the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, released the following statement concerning the ruling:
“For over four and one-half years, the Johnsons and their lawyer have been falsely accusing the Bell family of having been involved in the tragic, accidental death of Kendrick Johnson. And they have been falsely accusing educators, law enforcement officers and others of engaging in a non-existent cover up. Judge Porter has now put those false accusations to rest and determined that the Johnsons’ and their lawyer’s accusations were substantially frivolous, groundless and vexatious. And for their misconduct, the Court has ordered the Johnsons and their lawyer to pay the attorneys’ fees and expenses of those whom they have falsely accused. All of those who have been falsely accused have been vindicated. Truth prevails. Justice has been done.”
In July, the Johnsons repeated their claims of a mass conspiracy in a separate suit which is pending.
I bet Rev. Al won’t be here raising money for this
This is a shame and a travesty! Insult added to injury! They lost their child and the court has the gall to make them pay!
Such outcomes are the reason any attorney worth his salt would carefully review the actual merits of a case with the client before filing.
This is definitely NOT a shame and a travesty. The family finally received the Karma that was so deserved. Ruining everyone else’s lives by blaming or accusing them of murder and cover up. You can’t just go around accusing people of these things with no proof and expect to not have any ramifications of such. The judge is right in this as it took a lot of resources and time from all the parties involved. You also kind of shoot yourself in the foot when your deposition states that you had no proof of the cover up also. Hopefully, this will be the last we here of this case, because I sure am tired of seeing it.
They lost their son to an accident. People lose children to all types of tragedies(cancer, car accidents, etc) but that doesn’t mean you falsely accuse innocent people of murder. Glad they gonna pay! If you feel this is such a travesty, write them a big check to help th pay.
Such outcomes are the reason any attorney worth his salt would carefully review the actual merits of a case with the client before filing.
The Johnsons and their attorney chevene King were given the school video tapes of Kendrick running in the gym by himself. No one followed him, no one beat him, nothing but Kendrick running in the gym alone. They chose to not believe the LCSO, the GBI, the state Medical Examiner and the FBI. They hired an incompetent attorney who filed a frivolous lawsuit without any facts. The town of Valdosta who was at one time sympathetic to the Johnson’s for the mere fact of losing a son is no longer sympathetic but DISGUSTED at their actions of using their sons death in a “get rich quick” scheme. You cost us taxpayers thousands of dollars In attorney fees to defend our schools, our sheriffs department and our City leaders. Now Justice will be served! Pay away Johnson’s and Attorney Chevene King. God above saw all and He will be your final judge as well.
Current tactics do not seem to be working. May I suggest a MILLION lawsuits for one hundred dollars each, rather than one lawsuit for 100 million dollars.
Karma