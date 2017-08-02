Jamie Grady has Earned a Golden Start to her Career

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduate Jamie Grady has definitely made a name for herself in the world of Esthetics.

This summer the Esthetician graduate took top honors winning gold at the National SkillsUSA competition representing the State of Georgia and Wiregrass after winning gold at the state competition earlier in the spring. More than 6,000 students competed in 100 different trade, technical, and leadership fields. Students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. All competitions are designed, run and judged with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies are set using industry standards. The State of Georgia earned more medals than any other state at the National Conference.

Jamie chose Esthetics because she has had a passion for everything beauty-related since she was a little girl. “When I began researching options for my career path, esthetics revealed itself as a great opportunity for me and an outlet for all of my interests,” Jamie shared. Students in the Esthetics program learn the practices of a Professional Esthetician. Learning everything about skin care and skin care procedures, how to do facial treatments, make-up, and salon management. Graduates are prepared to sit for the Esthetics licensure examination given by the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and can work in various professions such as beauty salons, spas, health clubs, cosmetic stores, and plastic surgeons and dermatologist offices.

Talerie Giddens, the Esthetics Program Coordinator, helped prepare Jamie for both the State and National SkillsUSA competitions. She shared, “When Jamie earned gold at the State Level, I was extremely proud of her. She competed against six other candidates and shined! Taking gold at Nationals, she competed against 19 candidates. She truly brought her best and I could not be more proud.”

Wiregrass has had great success with students competing well at both state and national levels of the SkillsUSA competition. Along with Jamie’s gold in Esthetics, Allen Paulo and Geremy Brantley earned silver for 3-D Visualization and Animation and the Crime Scene Investigation team of Shannon Marshall, Donya Land, and Trevecca Gates earned bronze in their category. The SkillsUSA competitions have served as excellent ways for Wiregrass students to not only show off their talent and capabilities, but it also serves as a great highlight on their resumes. “I would encourage other students who are passionate about their careers to get involved with SkillsUSA and give it 110%,” shared Jamie. “It’s a great way to challenge yourself, network with future employers, and make life-long friendships with other people in your career field.”

Jamie is currently working as a Prestige Beauty Advisor with Ulta Beauty and preparing to take her certification exam. She finishes her program in August. To learn more about the Esthetics program at Wiregrass visit wiregrass.edu, or call 229-333-2100. Students can finish the program in three semesters. New students are being accepted for Fall Semester, classes begin August 17.

Release from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College