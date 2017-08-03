Indictment: School administrator choked, shook, whipped students

THOMASVILLE – The doors at Favor Christian Academy in Thomasville are closed for the summer, but in just two weeks students will fill the hallways.

“I knew she could be a little strict, but I never thought she would take it this far.”

One man explained that in light of recent events, he did not want to show his face or give his name; but he says during his time at the school, he was no stranger to being hit and beat my Mrs. McLean.

“She is very old school, and doesn’t realize it’s as bad as it is. I believe when children make complaints, the parents should look into it more than they do.”

He said he believes the abuse has gone on for so long because of McLean’s impact in the community.

“Somebody not having anybody looking down on them, no pressure on them, they can get loose with their authority. Loose with their power. If nobody is ever looking in on them to make sure they’re doing the right thing, make sure they’re not going too far with it.”

What most people don’t get, he said, is how abuse can impact children well into their adult life.

“It’s long term effect. People might not see right now, but they’ll still linger with them when they’re older. Trust issues and authority issues with teachers, taking them awhile to get a new teacher, and trying to figure them out.”

Long term effects that could result in long term consequences for McLean.

Despite the indictment, Favor Christian Academy is still preparing to open and operate as usual for the next school year, starting August 14.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)