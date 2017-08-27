In Other News: There’s Going to be a Screening of “It” for Clowns Only

The new movie version of STEPHEN KING’s “It” is already nightmare fuel for millions of Americans . . . and this could send them right over the edge.

On Saturday, September 9th, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin Texas is holding a special screening . . . for CLOWNS ONLY. Before the movie, there will be face painting, raffles, a photo booth, and, quote, “other terrifying merriment.”

This is the same theater that held screenings of “Wonder Woman” for women only. Remember all the men who got upset by that and complained online? Well, that’s actually how this clown thing came about.

One of those complainers complained on the Drafthouse’s Facebook page, saying, quote, “Will there be a male only screening for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ or a special screening for ‘It’ that’s only for those who identify as clowns?”

The Drafthouse replied, quote, “We might actually have to steal that clown idea.” And they did.

(“It” opens nationwide on Friday the 8th. It’s expected to make $60 million in its first weekend, which would be a recordfor a horror movie.)