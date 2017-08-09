In Other News: There’s a New Beer That’s Made Using Fried Chicken

Now that America has approximately 245 million craft breweries, I know they’re in a race to figure out GIMMICKS to stand out from the crowd. But is this REALLY a good one?

The Veil Brewing Company in Virginia and Evil Twin Brewing in New York just teamed up to make a new IPA . . . out of FRIED CHICKEN.

Now, they only use a tiny amount, and they say it doesn’t make the beer taste at all like fried chicken. So what’s the point? I guess the fact that I’m talking about it right now means their mission was accomplished.

(UPI)