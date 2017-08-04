In Other News: The Top Ten Songs Couples Don’t Want Played at Their Wedding

1. “The Chicken Dance”.

2. “The Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper.

3. “The Macarena” by Los Del Rio.

4. “The Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid.

5. “YMCA” by The Village People.

6. “The Electric Slide” by Marcia Griffiths.

7. “The Hokey Pokey”.

8. “Wobble” by V.I.C.

9. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Maybe because we’ve all heard it 7 BILLION times in the last four years.

10. “Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

Here are a few more honorable mentions: “Love Shack” at #11 . . . “Blurred Lines”, “Single Ladies”, and “Sweet Caroline”, which all tied at #13 . . . “Hot in Herre” by Nelly at #22 . . . and “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees at #24.

(Check out all 48 songs on the list at FiveThirtyEight.com. )