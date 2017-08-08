In Other News: The New Viral Food Craze is a Swineapple
Ham and pineapple are pretty controversial pizza toppings . . . some people swear by it, and the rest think it’s disgusting. So I wonder how they’re going to feel about THIS.
The latest viral food craze is the SWINEAPPLE . . . which is a pineapple stuffed with ham and wrapped in bacon.
If you want to make one, you core the pineapple, jam in a bunch of ham, wrap it in bacon, and stick it in the oven for about five hours. Will it taste good? We couldn’t possibly speculate.