In Other News: The New Viral Food Craze is a Swineapple

| August 8, 2017 | 0 Comments

Ham and pineapple are pretty controversial pizza toppings . . . some people swear by it, and the rest think it’s disgusting.  So I wonder how they’re going to feel about THIS.

The latest viral food craze is the SWINEAPPLE . . . which is a pineapple stuffed with ham and wrapped in bacon.

If you want to make one, you core the pineapple, jam in a bunch of ham, wrap it in bacon, and stick it in the oven for about five hours.  Will it taste good?  We couldn’t possibly speculate.

