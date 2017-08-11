In Other News: Taco Bell Is Adding Spicy Pop Rocks to Their Burritos?

You probably haven’t had Pop Rocks since you were a kid . . . putting them on your tongue, letting them pop in your mouth, and sharing urban legends about other kids who’d died because of them.

Well, here’s your shot at having them as an adult.

TACO BELL just rolled out their new Firecracker Burrito, which has exploding “popping crystals” that pop with little bursts of a spicy cayenne flavor.

Right now they’re testing them around California . . . and you can add the popping crystals to ANYTHING on the menu for 20 cents.

There’s no word on when they could go nationwide.

