In Other News: Robbers Lose Everything They Stole When It Falls Out of Their Getaway Truck

A group of thieves broke into a department store in Laval, Quebec this weekend, and filled up over a dozen suitcases with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of perfume, jewelry, and beauty products.

Then they threw the suitcases in the back of their truck and took off.

Only . . . they forgot to secure the back door of the truck. So when they drove away, it flapped open . . . and ALL of the suitcases fell out into the parking lot.

Apparently they didn’t realize it, because they just kept driving, and the cops found the suitcases when they came to investigate.

There haven’t been any arrests yet but the cops say they have several potential suspects.

(Ottawa Citizen)