In Other News: Male Cosmetic Counters Could Hit Department Stores Within Five Years
The average man has probably never been to the cosmetics counter in a department store. But it’s more popular now than ever before for men to wear a little make-up . . . so something’s got to give.
And according to an executive from L’Oreal, we could actually see cosmetics counters for MEN in department stores within five to seven years.
He says the taboos are disappearing around men using make-up . . . so soon enough, guys are going to want more choices and expert advice.