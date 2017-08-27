In Other News: After the Eclipse, Emergency Rooms Treated People Who Put Sunscreen on Their Eyeballs

I guess some people were intelligent enough to pay attention to the warnings not to look at the eclipse without eye protection. Unfortunately that’s where the intelligence ends . . .

Because apparently, after the eclipse, some emergency rooms had to treat people who put SUNSCREEN on their EYEBALLS.

The odds are they won’t wind up with permanent damage from the sunscreen . . . but if they felt like it made it okay to look directly at the eclipse, then they COULD be in trouble.

(NBC 5 – Bristol, Virginia)