In Other News: A Woman Calls 911 to Complain About the Quality of the Meth She Bought

You know, it’s almost as if someone high on meth might not make smart decisions.

A 33-year-old woman named Margery Ann Dayrider from Great Falls, Montana called 911 on Friday. And the reason was . . . she’d just done some BAD METH and she wanted to complain.

She said it left a, quote, “bad taste in her mouth” and she wanted some help.

So a cop went over to her place. And Margery told him she does meth, quote, “three times a day, every day, and [has] never had this reaction before.” Oh, and she still had some of the meth in her bra if they wanted to test it.

She handed it over . . . and the cops arrested her for felony narcotics possession.

