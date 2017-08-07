In Other News: A Guy Surrenders to the Cops So They’ll Take His Unflattering Mugshot Off Facebook

The cops in Swansea, Wales recently put 35-year-old Wayne Esmonde’s mugshot on their Facebook page because he had a warrant out for assault.

In the mugshot, his eyes are open VERY wide and he kind of looks like a mix of shocked and crazy.

Well . . . Wayne replied to the Facebook post last week and wrote, quote, “I am him.  Not a very flattering mugshot.  I’d appreciate it if you take this post down.  Innocent until proven guilty and all that.”

And he eventually reached a deal with the cops:  If he turned himself in, they’d take down the photo.  So he went to the station on Thursday, the cops arrested him, and they took down the mugshot.

But . . . unfortunately for Wayne, now that his story is out, that mugshot is ALL OVER the Internet and getting infinitely more attention than it was getting before.  Oops.

