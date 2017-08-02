In Other News: A Bride Pulls a Gun on Her Groom . . . Which She Was Packing Under Her Wedding Dress
A 25-year-old woman named Kate Prichard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee got married this weekend to a 30-year-old guy named James Burton.
And after the wedding, Kate and James retreated to their motel room . . . where they got into an argument.
And it got so heated that Kate pulled out her nine-millimeter pistol . . . which she was packing UNDER her wedding dress.
Then she pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger. It wasn’t loaded, but then she put a bullet in and fired a warning shot into the air.
She was arrested for aggravated domestic assault.
(The Smoking Gun / ABC 7 – Western Tennessee)