In Other News: 54% of People Don’t Like Answering Their Doorbell Anymore

If you’re not expecting a delivery or friends, there’s really no reason to answer your doorbell, right? As I see it, it’s just someone trying to sell you something, borrow something, or just generally bother you.

And apparently I’m not alone in my desire to avoid random moments of human contact. Because according to a new survey, 54% of people say they don’t like answering when someone rings their doorbell.

They’re slightly more likely to answer if they have security cameras installed and they can see who’s there.

(Wall Street Journal)