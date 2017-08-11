Improved outcomes without an increase in skill

By Curt Fowler | Fowler & Company

That is how the manager of a billion dollar investment fund described the benefits of his pre-investment checklist in Atul Gawande’s book, “The Checklist Manifesto.” It turns out several fund managers feel the same way. Mohnish Pabrai of Pabrai Investment Funds and Guy Spier of Aquamarine Capital Management both incorporate formal checklists into their analysis of investments.

Click here to learn how to create great checklists.

Pabrai’s checklist started from his lifelong study of Warren Buffett and the “mental checklist” that Warren uses to make his investment decisions. Over the years, he has added to the checklist from mistakes he has made and the mistakes he has observed others make.

His checklist isn’t complicated, but it includes all the basic checks that can be easily overlooked. Checks include things like review the fine print of mandatory stock disclosures and the footnotes of the financial statements. It’s simple stuff, but things that are often clearly overlooked. The Enron debacle could have been easily uncovered with a thorough review of their financial statements, but nobody did it!

Their checklists allow these investors to evaluate more investments in less time and greatly reduce mistakes, which greatly increases returns. Despite the constant search for even the smallest edge in the financial world, these investors find very few people interested in using checklists to improve their returns. Everyone seems to think they are too good for a checklist!

Most people hate checklists. We feel that if our job is so simple that it can be broken down into a checklist, then our job is somehow less important.

In a great illustration of resistance to checklists, Dr. Gawande surveyed members of the staff at eight hospitals about a checklist developed by his research team that nearly halved the number of surgical deaths. 20 percent said they thought the checklist was not easy to use and did not improve safety, but when asked whether they would want the checklist used if they were having an operation, 93 percent said yes!

In fact, Gawande reported that a five-point checklist implemented at Intensive Care Units in Michigan decreased infections by 66% within three months and saved an estimated 1,500 lives within a year and a half.