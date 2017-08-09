I-75 stolen car chase ends with crash, three arrests

VALDOSTA – Deputies arrested three individuals Tuesday following an Interstate 75 chase that ended with a crash off Exit 16.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office spotted and began chasing a stolen Buick Rendezvous traveling south on I-75. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers picked up the chase after the vehicle crossed the county line.

The vehicle left the interstate at Exit 16 and headed west on Highway 84 before crashing into a concrete divider while attempting to turn onto James Road. A LCSO deputy who was closely following the vehicle also crashed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Jimmy Berrian, 39, Jeremy Johnson, 34, and Shamiah Sharp, 29, were arrested. All three have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property in connection with the vehicle that was reported stolen out of Valdosta in July.

Johnson, the driver, has been charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and speeding.

(Valdosta Daily Times)