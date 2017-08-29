Hurricane Harvey Relief: How you can help

Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread damage across southeastern Texas and the floodwaters are expected to continue to rise for several more days. Officials say they expect 300,000 people to end up in emergency shelters and 450,000 people to register as disaster victims with federal government.

While this is not a comprehensive list, here are several ways you can help the relief efforts for those impacted by Harvey:

The American Red Cross — Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. For more information, click here.

The Salvation Army — Salvation Army disaster teams from across the country are mobilizing to provide physical, emotional and spiritual care to survivors and relief workers. For more information on how you can donate, click here.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster — FEMA Administrator Brock Long encouraged Americans who want to help storm victims to connect with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) online, which is coordinating donations and volunteers. For more information, click here.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepts tax deductible donations for flood relief victims. The organization will accept checks, money orders, bank wire transfers, stock, corporate bonds and other marketable securities. For donation instructions, click here.

Catholic Charities USA — The domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, Catholic Charities USA, is accepting donations online and by phone. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation. For more information, click here.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)