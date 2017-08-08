Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Offered at Wiregrass Tech

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, an official American Heart Association Training Center, will offer an American Heart Association certification class for HeartSaver – CPR, First Aid, and AED.

This class is open for the community or workplace on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Develop skills to effectively assess and maintain life from the critical minutes immediately following an emergency until the arrival of emergency medical services personnel. The course covers Adult/Infant First Aid, CPR and AED.

A two-year certification card is awarded at completion and sent via email. The cost of the class is $55.

For more information and/or to register, please contact Economic Development/Continuing Education at 229-333-2122 or email chymeka.gibbs@wiregrass.edu. Registration and payment deadline is Monday, August 14th. Registration is first come first serve, seats are limited.