Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Offered at Wiregrass Tech
VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, an official American Heart Association Training Center, will offer an American Heart Association certification class for HeartSaver – CPR, First Aid, and AED.
This class is open for the community or workplace on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Develop skills to effectively assess and maintain life from the critical minutes immediately following an emergency until the arrival of emergency medical services personnel. The course covers Adult/Infant First Aid, CPR and AED.
A two-year certification card is awarded at completion and sent via email. The cost of the class is $55.
For more information and/or to register, please contact Economic Development/Continuing Education at 229-333-2122 or email chymeka.gibbs@wiregrass.edu. Registration and payment deadline is Monday, August 14th. Registration is first come first serve, seats are limited.