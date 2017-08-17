Georgia’s jobless rate continues to drop, down to 4.7 percent in July

ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in over a decade. The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased for the sixth consecutive month to 4.7 percent in July.

The rate is down one-tenth of a percentage point from 4.8 percent in June. In July 2016, the rate was 5.3 percent.

“Our rate continues to decline as more Georgians go back to work,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “It’s great to see our economy growing. Since July 2016, we’ve gained 96,200 jobs, a 2.2 percent growth rate. We are outpacing national growth. In fact, the federal growth rate was only 1.5 percent.”

Georgia’s over-the-year job growth came in professional and business services, 29,800; leisure and hospitality, 23,300; trade, transportation and warehousing, 15,100; education and health services, 14,100; financial activities, 8,000; government, 5,100; other services, 3,000; information services, 1,400; and mining and logging, 1,100. Job losses came in manufacturing, 3,000, and construction, 1,700.

From June to July, Georgia lost 14,100 jobs, a 0.3 percent decline, which decreased the total number of jobs to 4,479,800. The average June-to-July job increase for the past three years was 10,600.

“In June, we more than doubled our jobs,” said Butler. “Due to the fact that a lot of summer jobs are held by students, it’s not surprising to see the July decline in jobs, especially with the earlier school start dates this year.”

Unemployment claims were up slightly by 2,787, or 10.9 percent, to 28,425. Claims were up due to seasonal losses. However, over the year unemployment claims were down by 7,214, or 20.2 percent, from 35,639 in July 2016.

The total number of employed residents rose by 3,089 to 4,800,468 from June to July.

“We have 143,396 more Georgians employed now than in July 2016,” said Butler. “It’s exciting to see individuals take advantage of Georgia’s continued environment of economic opportunity.”

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 73,728 new active job postings statewide for July.Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.