Georgia parents feeling burden of not having tax-free weekend

THOMASVILLE – Parents say it’s called a “holiday” for a reason; they look forward to the tax break for back-to-school shopping every year. Some say, since they can’t celebrate in Georgia, they’ll go somewhere else.

“It’s a struggle this year,” said Thomasville resident Natasha Williams. She said she’ll feel the impact of Georgia not having the tax-free holiday.

“I am very disappointed because it really is a burden,” Williams continued. “A lot of people don’t have money to ride all the way to Tallahassee, where they’re having a tax-free weekend. I wish Georgia was doing it.”

Tomeka Christopher has already done some shopping for herself and her three kids.

“They are breaking me,” she said. “We’ve already got a book bag, a shirt and a pair of pants. We are planning to go to Tallahassee this weekend to get something else.”

Some stores in Thomasville are offering deals to try and make up for the lack of a tax-free holiday.

DDP Monogram & Gifts is one of the stores offering deals.

Amiela Taylor of DDP Monogram & Gifts said, “I think a lot of people want that tax free, and they’ll go to Florida because they’re doing it. So, we don’t have as many customers as we did last year when we had a tax-free weekend.”

Lawmakers reportedly say ending the annual tax-free weekends will save Georgia tens of millions of dollars.

