Georgia gym bans police, military from joining

ATLANTA (WCTV) – An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.

Jim Chambers put up a sign on the door of EAV Barbell Club that used an expletive to announce that police aren’t welcome there. Chambers told WXIA-TV that his gym has had an explicitly stated `No Cop’ policy since it opened.

He said active members of the military also aren’t eligible for membership.

Chambers says he’s taken the original sign down due to its vulgarity, but plans to replace it with a clean version. He said that people who work out at his gym are generally minorities who are uncomfortable with law enforcement.

The Atlanta Police Department says the policy would not prevent them from responding to an emergency at the gym.