Georgia awarded $2.3M to boost health centers

ATLANTA (WCTV) – More than 30 health centers in Georgia will get a piece of a $2.3 million federal grant to help improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of health care in the communities they serve.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Tuesday that the grant will build upon 2016 achievements.

The 32 centers receiving the funds will look to improve performance in the following categories: improving quality of care; increasing access to care; enhancing delivery of high value health care; addressing health disparities and achieving patient-centered medical home recognition.

The recipients include centers in Albany, Athens, Marietta, Palmetto, Ringgold and Swainsboro.

The Georgia Department of Community Health did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.