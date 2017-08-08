Georgia Accounting Food Fight to Support Second Harvest

VALDOSTA — Monday marked the start of the fourth annual Georgia Accounting Food Fight, a friendly two-week competition among accounting professionals to raise food and funds for Georgia’s food banks. Since its inception in 2014, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has collectively raised $305,694 and 37,984 pounds of food across the state.

From Aug. 7-18, accounting firms and industry accounting departments across the state are going head-to-head to see who can raise the most food and funds for their regional food bank. Three South Georgia firms competing in support of Second Harvest of South Georgia, including: Draffin & Tucker, LLP, Henderson & Godbee, LLP and Hurst & Hurst CPAs LLC. In 2016, firms in the area raised over $2,000 for the regional food bank.

For every $1 raised, firms will earn four points and for every pound of food raised they will earn one point. The Grand Prize Awards will be given to the company with the highest total points and the company with the most points per employee at the end of the two weeks. Additional awards will be given to the top industry accounting department, the top Big 4 firm, and the top small, medium, and large firms.

One in three children in southwest Georgia are at risk of hunger. When these children are home for the summer, their families often struggle more than usual to put enough food on the table. The food banks play a critical role in meeting this need, but it can put a strain on resources. The Georgia Accounting Food Fight is perfectly timed to restock the food banks after the summer months and help ensure they can continue to serve families and children year-round.

“The Georgia Accounting Food Fight is our chance to come together to help families, children, and individuals struggling with hunger,” GSCPA CEO Boyd Search said.

“Partnerships with the business community provide essential support for our work,” said Eliza McCall, Chief Marketing Officer of Second Harvest of South Georgia. “We are grateful for these firms that have stepped up to help us end hunger in our area and look forward to the event continuing to grow.”

It is not too late to join the competition. Firms can register and learn more at gafoodfight.gscpa.org. Individuals in the area who want to contribute can donate online to Second Harvest of South Georgia at: http://feedingsga.org/donate-fund/

About The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA)

The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA) is the premier professional organization for CPAs in the state of Georgia. With almost 14,000 members throughout the state, the purpose of GSCPA is to achieve excellence by providing superior advocacy, leadership, service, lifelong learning and personal and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit www.gscpa.org.

Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 30 counties and is the largest rural food bank in Georgia. Headquartered in Valdosta, the organization has locations in Albany, Douglas, and Thomasville. Through our network of over 450 partner charities and through our programs, the food bank distributed over 20 million pounds of food (or 14.6 million meals) in the last 12 months and is feeding thousands of children daily. For more information on how to help alleviate hunger in South Georgia, visit us online at www.feedingsga.org.