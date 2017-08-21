GED Classes Accepting New Students in September

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Campus Adult Education program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED Classes.

The two-day new student orientation will be held at 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on September 8 and 11. The second orientation will be held September 21-22.

Anyone wanting to enroll at the Valdosta Campus, the Horne Learning Center, or the Department of Labor needs to attend this orientation.

The Valdosta Campus Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes for out of school youth are offered Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Call 229-468-2263 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.