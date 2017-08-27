GBI investigates Adel man shot and killed Saturday evening

ADEL, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Adel Police are investigating a man shot and killed in Adel over the weekend.

Saturday evening, a 911 call about gunshots led police to 301 South Oak Street.

GBI says Carl Kaiser was pronounced dead upon arrival and his brother, Bobby, was taken to a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

Reports also show Cervantez Pertilla treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Residents along Sixth Street say the neighborhood has changed.

Sunday, many were walking and driving by in disbelief.

The house on the corner of South Oak Street, with cars parked out front, is now empty.

Torn crime tape marks the scene where police found the two Kaiser brothers suffering gunshot wounds.

Residents nearby say Carl was a good neighbor and friend.

“It’s very shocking,” says Maurice Pickett, a neighbor. “Everybody knew the person. You know, somebody lost their dad. Somebody lost their family member. Somebody lost their brother. We all feel that and know how that feels.”

Pickett says it’s a sad way to end the weekend for many in the community.

Other residents say they can’t imagine what could have happened for someone to kill their neighbor.

GBI says the case is still an active and ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is being performed on Carl at a Crime Lab in Macon.

Authorities are asking anyone with video or information to contact GBI or local police.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)