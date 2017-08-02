Feed The Vikings sporting clay shoot to benefit Viking Breakfast Club and Nutritional Program

VALDOSTA – The Viking Touchdown Club’s 1st Annual Sporting Clay tournament will take place on September 30th, 2017.

This important event will benefit our Viking Breakfast Club and Nutritional Program that involves feeding our team every morning during the school year. We also feed the team many times after practice, prior to games and at other times as requested by Coach McPherson and the coaching staff. We don’t just stop there, nutrition is a vital part to our team’s success and during weight lifting we also provide nutrition thru sandwiches and a program called Critical Reload which is used by many NFL teams across the country. To give you an example of costs, each breakfast for the team cost approximately $100. By supporting this shoot at one of the below levels, you can feed the team breakfast from one to six times. To feed a player for one year costs approximately $400 – the entry fee for a 4-man team.

Since starting the Breakfast Club, our coaching staff has seen marked improvement in weight gain and retention, strength increase and retention, and stamina improvement. Proper nutrition is critical in helping the young men on our team reach their full potential and this program along with other meals provided by the TD Club are invaluable to the entire team but especially to those young men who may not receive proper nutrition at home. Please consider one of the below sponsorships or plan a team and come out and shoot with the Vikings on September 30th. An entry form with return instructions is attached.

Please contact Marshall Hughes at marshall@hhinsurancesolutions.com or 229-560-2448 with questions or for additional information.

Click here to download entry form

4 Man Team Plus – $600

One 4 man team entry for your company in the event (includes lunch)

T-shirt for each shooter

Company name on a banner at the event

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts

Company station sign at the event

4 Man Team – $400

Team entry for your company in the event (includes lunch)

T-shirt for each shooter

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts

Station sign at the event with your company name

Crimson Sponsor – $200

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts

Station sign at the event with your company name

Silver Sponsor – $100

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts or station sign at the event with your company name.

Release from Viking Touchdown Club