Eyewitness talks rising meth crisis, after meth lab found in Valdosta Walmart parking lot

VALDOSTA – A quiet parking lot is what most people expect when coming to shop at their local Walmart. However, that wasn’t the case for Amber Bulle.

“He’s like ‘hey, there’s a meth lab in there’ and I was like ‘oh, wow okay,'” says Bulle, in Valdosta to visit family.

Monday, she took several pictures of the scene at the Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road.

Multiple agencies were decontaminating a meth lab found in a parked car.

“I mean if that thing would’ve exploded and my kid was walking by the car,” says Bulle.

“These folks are extra foolish,” says Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress. “You don’t bring that kind of stuff into a populated area like that. It could’ve been a disaster.”

Police say they were planning to make methamphetamine. A drug that’s easy to find and even easier to make.

A crisis Bulle knows firsthand.

“I felt like I was going to die, but I knew I was going to die on the drug if I didn’t quit,” says Bulle.

She’s been clean for nearly 24 years, after first using meth at the young age of 13.

“It’s disheartening, but I’ll also tell you it can happen anywhere,” says Childress.

“To see something like that at Walmart, I was like man, I can’t get away anywhere can I,” adds Bulle.

A rise in lethal drugs no one, even Bulle, can seem to escape from.

“It helps you escape from life, but it doesn’t help you escape from problems,” says Bulle.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)