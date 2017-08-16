Dr. Cliff Thomas Joins SGMC

LAKELAND – South Georgia Medical Center campuses and affiliates welcome Clifton B. Thomas, MD, to its Lanier Campus in Lakeland. Dr. Thomas is board certified in Family Medicine and will provide comprehensive primary care to patients 12 years and older. Initially, Thomas will provide care to patients in Dr. Mandy Lucas’s office until she returns in November. Upon her return, Thomas plans to relocate to an office in Valdosta.

Thomas received his Medical Degree from Ross University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Florida Hospital Allopathic Family Medicine in Orlando.

He is a native of Valdosta, receiving his Bachelors of Science degree from Valdosta State University. Thomas is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Southern Medical Association and Georgia Academy of Family Physicians.

Thomas is married to Leah and they have a son, Henley, and daughter, Madeleine. In his spare time, he enjoys boating, wakeboarding, snowboarding and attending sports activities.

Patients can schedule appointments during the office hours of 8 am – 5 pm Monday thru Friday by calling 229-433-8909 or visit sgmc.ord/drthomas.