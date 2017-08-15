Dispute leads to arrests for mobile meth lab in Valdosta Walmart parking lot

VALDOSTA – On 08-14-2017 at approximately 12:22 p.m., Valdosta uniformed patrol units responded out to the Wal–Mart on Inner Perimeter Road (3274 Inner Perimeter Rd) to a reported dispute between two subjects in a vehicle.

During the investigation, the license tag of the vehicle was found to be stolen. In addition, an inactive Methamphetamine Lab was located within the vehicle. The area was sealed off to protect shoppers while specially trained units could respond to the area.

Specialized equipment and training are necessary to evaluate and disassemble Methamphetamine labs. Poor handling and disposal of these chemicals can create hazards. Common chemicals used to manufacture Methamphetamine include, Freon, ether (starting fluid), toluene (paint thinner), pseudoephedrine (cold medicine), sulfuric acid (drain cleaner), anhydrous ammonia, iodine, muriatic acid, and lithium (camera batteries).

Lowndes County Narcotics and the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene. Both offenders had to be decontaminated before they could be taken to the Lowndes County Jail for booking procedures. Lowndes County Narcotics Detectives reported that the Methamphetamine lab was not yet active; however, the majority of components necessary to manufacture Methamphetamine were present. It was also clear that both offenders intended to manufacture Methamphetamine.

Both offenders were taken to the Lowndes County Jail and will now face charges of:

Teri Edwards:

1 count of Possession of substances with intent to manufacture of

Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances (FELONY)

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Misdemeanor)

Kevin Edwards:

1 count of Possession of substances with intent to manufacture of

Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances (FELONY)

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Misdemeanor)

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the combined assistance from both the Valdosta Fire Department and the Lowndes County Narcotics Unit. Had these individuals not been caught and arrested, there is no doubt that multiple civilians would have continued to be in close proximity to a dangerous combination of toxic chemicals,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.