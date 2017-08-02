Deputies seize 18 pounds of pot, over $70 thousand in cash
ADEL – Sheriff’s deputies in Cook County seized a considerable amount of marijuana and cash following a traffic stop last week on Interstate 75.
Khalil Schleicher of Orlando, Florida was reportedly traveling south at 90 miles an hour when he was pulled over by a Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy who then smelled marijuana.
A search of the vehicle reportedly yielded 22 pounds of marijuana found in a suitcase in the car’s trunk and a container holding $71,880 in cash.
Sclhleicher was arrested and faces drug charges and traffic violations.
Read more.
Do you react the same? How stupid can you get? Set your cruise control to 72 mph and use your turn signals.