Deputies seize 18 pounds of pot, over $70 thousand in cash

ADEL – Sheriff’s deputies in Cook County seized a considerable amount of marijuana and cash following a traffic stop last week on Interstate 75.

Khalil Schleicher of Orlando, Florida was reportedly traveling south at 90 miles an hour when he was pulled over by a Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy who then smelled marijuana.

A search of the vehicle reportedly yielded 22 pounds of marijuana found in a suitcase in the car’s trunk and a container holding $71,880 in cash.

Sclhleicher was arrested and faces drug charges and traffic violations.

Read more.