Department of Juvenile Justice Wants New Recruits for Careers in Corrections

ATLANTA – The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is recruiting responsible adults like you who care about at-risk kids from around Georgia. Commissioner Avery D. Niles stated, “If you have corrections experience, DJJ wants you. And if you’re a candidate who needs corrections training, DJJ will teach you.”

Commissioner Niles said it takes a well-trained and well-disciplined individual to be the kind of Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO) who can make a positive difference in the lives of incarceratedyouth. DJJ will help qualified candidates find the career – positive positions they’ve been looking for here, in one of Georgia’s most rewarding criminal justice career areas.

“At our youth development centers and campuses and in our communities, we help young offenders change their lives for the better, so we recruit a diverse and inclusive workforce,” explained Niles. “We rely upon the unique life experiences and individual problem-solving abilities of our team of capable professionals to change young lives at DJJ every day.”

The Commissioner has authorized agency recruiters to offer competitive starting salaries, military incentives, and comprehensive employee health and benefit packages for JCO positions. DJJ runs its own certified state academy where a rigorous training program is provided for recruits. The agency pays a salary increase at six months and a salary increase with promotion at one year. DJJ alsosupports the professional growth of new JCOs by offering career development training and opportunities.

“We’re always looking for high-performance applicants who can adapt their past experience from military, law enforcement or adult correctional backgrounds to apply in a structured juvenile justice environment,” the Commissioner said. “Our team members accept a personal challenge to help these young people embrace better decision-making to change their offending behaviors and prepare them to go home and build successful futures in their communities.”

*Clearing a background check is mandatory. Professional dress for onsite interviews is required; current law enforcement or military personnel may come in uniform.

*Please note career fair locations and times may change OR additional career fair dates may be added to the DJJ recruiting schedule. Applicants should check the DJJ website for late-breaking schedule changes at www.djjcareers.org BEFORE visiting a DJJ job fair.

Date: Tuesday, August 8 – OPEN to GENERAL PUBLIC

On-site interviews for Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO)

for employment at Milledgeville Youth Development Campus (YDC)

Georgia Department of Labor, Career Center

Location: 156 Roberson Mill Road

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact: 478-445-3131

Date: Tuesday, August 15 – OPEN to GENERAL PUBLIC

On-site interviews for Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO)

for employment at Atlanta Metro Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC)

Location: Clayton County Department of Labor

1630 Phoenix Blvd. #200

Atlanta, GA 30349

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Contact: 404-635-4422

Date: Wednesday, August 16 – OPEN to GENERAL PUBLIC

On-site interviews for Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO)/Housekeeper/Food Service Worker

positions for employment at Wilkes Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC)

The Pope Center

Location: 48-B Lexington Ave.

Washington, GA 30673

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Contact: 404-807-2611

Date: Thursday, August 24 – OPEN to GENERAL PUBLIC

DJJ Job Fair

Location: Beulah Baptist Church

Family Life Center

2340 Clifton Springs Rd.

Decatur, GA 30034

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Contact: 404-508-6500

Date: Wednesday, August 30 – OPEN to GENERAL PUBLIC

DJJ Job Fair

On-site interviews for Juvenile Correctional Officer (JCO)

for employment at Wilkes Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC)

The Pope Center

48-B Lexington Ave.

Washington, GA 30673

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Contact: 404-807-2611

WHAT TO BRING:

To ensure eligibility for consideration of employment, applicants for Juvenile Correctional Officer positions must bring copies of these important documents to the interview process:

Compass Scores (Reading: 70 Writing: 32)** Accuplacer (Reading: 55 Writing: 60 Numerical: 34) **

SAT Scores (Verbal: 430 Math: 400) or ACT Scores (Verbal: 18 Math: 16)**

Valid Driver’s License

Social Security Card

Birth Certificate

High School Diploma or GED

DD214 Long Form with discharge indicated

Naturalization Forms if Non-US Citizen

If P.O.S.T. Certified, please bring two (2) forms of Government issued ID & P.O.S.T. Profile **

**Applicants with a 4-year degree from an accredited college are exempt from taking the Compass test or providing proof of acceptable ACT or SAT scores.

DJJ is searching for special candidates to become part of our dedicated team of professionals.Interested job seekers can click on www.djjcareers.org for more information about career opportunities in juvenile corrections. DJJ is ‘Veteran-Friendly.’ Former military service members with Honorable Discharges should also click on www.djjcareers.org to learn about DJJ’s one-time Military Salary Increase Incentive on eligible job titles at “DJJ Careers for Veterans.”

Release from Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice