“Dawg Days” coming to Valdosta

ATHENS – The University of Georgia Bulldog Club will be taking selected UGA coaches on the road late next week in conjunction with an outreach program named “Dawg Days.”

These events will be open to the public and focus on allowing current Bulldog Club members the chance to interact with UGA staff members and educate UGA Fans who are not involved on how to support UGA Athletics. The two events this year will be held in Valdosta on Wednesday, August 9, followed by Columbus on Thursday, August 10.

The Valdosta event will be held at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center beginning with a reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by a program at 6:00 p.m. Featured will be a panel discussion with emcee Scott Howard, voice of the Bulldogs. Panelists include men’s basketball coach Mark Fox , gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter , baseball coach Scott Stricklin , and Mike Cavan , special assistant to the head football coach.

The Columbus event will be held at the Convention and Trade Center with a reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by a program at 6:00 p.m. Howard will also emcee the program and panelists will include women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor , men’s golf coach Chris Haack , Fox, and Cavan.

Additional information may be obtained from The Georgia Bulldog Club, 877-423-2947.