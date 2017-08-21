Community Celebration Planned for USAF 70th Birthday

Moody honored with Freedom 5K and Family Fun Day at Park

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to the USAF 70th Birthday Community Celebration at Freedom Park on Saturday, Sept. 16 that will pay tribute to the men and women who serve in the USAF at Moody Air Force Base. Located at 3795 Guest Road, Freedom Park provides the perfect setting for a community-wide fun day that includes a Freedom 5K at 8 a.m., followed by free food, activities and entertainment at the park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County are proud to host this public event to bring the military and non-military members of our community together to observe the 70th birthday of the Air Force and pay tribute to the men and women serving at Moody AFB,” said Mayor John Gayle. “We invite all citizens to show their patriotism and appreciation on Sept 16 by joining us at Freedom Park for this occasion.”

The celebratory day will begin with a Freedom 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Registration is free and will begin at 7:30 a.m.at the park. Participants will be able to choose between a regular 5K run/walk and the CrossFit Challenge. The race route will begin at Freedom Park and take participants through the adjacent neighborhoods. Prizes will be awarded for the first place male and female finishers in the following 5K categories: under 15, 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65 and older, and the overall first place male and female finishers.

Participants who choose the CrossFit Challenge will be identified with a different colored runners bib and will engage in CrossFit activities at each .5 mile marker. CrossFit prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place finishers in both male and female categories. A prize will also be awarded to the most patriotic-dressed participant.

Family and kid-friendly activities and entertainment will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with a variety of fitness competitions such as the rock climbing wall, basketball 3X3, disc golf, and a Winnersville Fitness Challenge, as well as a Valdosta Rocks activity station, a bounce house, a 21-foot slide and other fun activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and to enjoy the entertainment throughout the event.

City, county and Moody AFB leadership are expected to welcome the crowd at 11 a.m.

“Lowndes County considers it both an honor and a privilege to serve as home to Moody Air Force Base. This event is the perfect opportunity to show our local heroes just how much they mean to our community,” added Lowndes Commission Chairman, Bill Slaughter.

The USAF was created on Sept. 18, 1947 under the National Security Act of that year to provide military air support and recovery aid. While Moody Field began as an Army Air Corps pilot training base during World War II, it was changed to Moody Air Force Base on the same day the USAF was formed. View Moody’s impressive history athttp://www.moody.af.mil/About-Us.

Visit www.valdostacity.com/USAF-70th-Birthday-Celebration to view the lineup of events, which are updated daily. This event is sponsored by the City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, Valdosta –Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority, Black Crow Media, Fairway Outdoors, CrossFit Winnersville, Ace Electric, Winnersville Fitness, DuMealz and the Blue Line Ladies, Inc. Organizations and volunteers who would like to sponsor an activity or help in various ways are encouraged to call 229-251-1092 to be a part of this community event.

Click here to download registration form (PDF).