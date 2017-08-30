City Welcomes Darryl Muse as New Utilities Director

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta welcomes Walter “Darryl” Muse as the new Director of Utilities, effective Sept.18, 2017. Muse brings with him to the city nearly a quarter of a century of experience in the operation and management of water and wastewater systems in the public sector.

Muse served the City of Ocala, Florida, for eight years as the Assistant Director of Engineering and Water Resources, and for 14 years prior to that in various utility management positions for Ocala. In his new position at the City of Valdosta, Muse will supervise over 100 department employees, providing services to over 20,000 water and wastewater customers, and delivering over 4 billion gallons of water to the residential, commercial and industrial customers of the city’s utility system.

“I have been extremely impressed with the City of Valdosta and its reputation, leadership, and dedication to its citizens. I am most impressed with the professionalism and teamwork among the city’s department heads and how welcoming the city has been to me in the interview process,” said Muse. “It is an honor and a privilege to join the Valdosta City team, and I plan to do nothing less than my best to earn the trust and respect of all. My wife and I are excited to make Valdosta our new home.”

In his most recent position for the City of Ocala, Muse was responsible for oversight of the city’s Water and Wastewater Department, Stormwater, Traffic Engineering and Capital Projects. This included two water treatment plants, three wastewater reclamation facilities, a NELAC certified laboratory, Industrial Pre-treatment, and 130 lift stations serving over 55,000 customers while maintaining full compliance with all federal, state and local regulatory requirements.

“The City is extremely pleased with the selection of Darryl Muse as our new Director of Utilities,” said City Manager Larry Hanson. “His professional experience and customer-oriented attitude will allow him and the Utilities Department staff to continue the significant progress the City of Valdosta has made in planning, developing and constructing new systems and facilities to support the continued growth of our community.”

Muse received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University. He is a graduate of the Leadership Ocala/Marion program and has served as a Board Member and Chairman of the United Way of Ocala.

Muse is a veteran, having served four years in the U.S. Navy. He and his wife, Earlene, have two daughters: Amy, 24; and Raven, 17.

Muse is filling the vacancy left by former Utilities Director Henry Hicks, who retired earlier this year. To contact Muse after Sept.18, call 229-259-3592.