By Curt Fowler | Fowler & Company

Imagine that you are the CEO of Company B. Company B employs 1,000 workers. Your employees have just been surveyed about the goals of your organization. Here are the results:

O nly 150 of your workers are aware of the goals of your organization .

O nly 60 of your workers have any idea how the company’s goals affect their daily work .

O nly 90 of your workers feel a commitment to your company .

Of the 40,000 hours your employees worked last week, they spent:

9,200 hours on “urgent but irrelevant” activities

6,800 hours on counterproductive activities (actually taking the company f u rther away from their goals!)

11,200 hours were consumed by “distractions”

I’ll ask again. Can you afford this?

Few organizations can, but these are the results of a McKinsey and Company study of 150,000 employees. Similar results have been found in surveys by Gallup.

The facts are simple. Most employees are distracted and disengaged.

Why? Because they don’t know where the company is going. Even if they are aware of the company’s goals, they don’t know how they are supposed to help the company reach those goals. They are distracted and most likely spending way too much of their day on urgent, but not important activities rather than helping the organization move closer to its mission each day.

If you were one of these distracted and disengaged employees, how excited would you be about coming to work? Would you provide outstanding service to your customers? Probably not.

What’s the solution? Set clear goals for your company. Show every employee what their role is in helping the company reach these goals. Check with your employees regularly on their progress to make sure you or someone else is not getting in the way of meeting the goals.

Ask your employees what roadblocks are getting in the way of accomplishing their goals. Remove those roadblocks for them.

A good strategic plan and execution strategy focuses the energies and talents of everyone in your organization on the results that matter.

Do you have one?

If you are ready to set a great strategy for your organization, head over to our Resource Page and check out our free tools to help you get started or give us a call at 229-375-5613.