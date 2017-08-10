Blazer Volleyball Picked to Finish Fourth

VALDOSTA – In the Gulf South Conference, jam-packed with incredible volleyball talent, Valdosta State has been picked to finish fourth, according to a preseason poll conducted of head coaches throughout the league.

In the preseason poll, the Blazers were picked to finish behind the top three respective picks North Alabama, West Florida, and Shorter. Valdosta State secured 100 points in the voting process, while UNA picked up 141 points and nine first place votes in the top spot. West Florida claimed four first place votes and 136 points for second place, and Shorter fell in at number three with 118 points.

Christian Brothers and Lee picked up fifth and sixth place, respectively, to round out the top six.

The preseason practice schedule begins today for VSU, and Blazer volleyball’s 2017 campaign kicks off on Friday, September 1st at the Bobcat Invitational with a three-game stint over the course of two days in Milledgeville, Ga. The Blazers’ home opener is slated for Friday, September 15th in a matchup against new conference opponent Montevallo at 12:00 p.m. The Blazers will follow up later that same day with a non-conference match against in-state rival Albany State at 5:00 p.m.