Blazer Softball to Host Blood Drive

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State softball will team up with the American Red Cross to host the team’s annual blood drive in the Student Union Ballroom on August 22nd.

The blood drive will run from 12:30-5:30 p.m. throughout majority of the day on Tuesday. The squad has set a goal this year to collect at least 170 pints of blood to help those in need.

Appointments can be made in advance online at redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code VSU. All presenting donors will be entered into a raffle for $25 if 175 units are reached. If the drive reaches 180 units, the raffle prize will increase to $50!

Mark your calendar and join the Blazer softball team as they come together with the American Red Cross for a great cause in supporting the local community.