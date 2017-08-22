Black Lives Matter group heads to Thomasville as protests continue

THOMASVILLE – It has been six days since a Thomas County deputy shot and killed Thomasville resident Herbert Gilbert in front of his home, and the protests continue.

On Monday, protesters prepared for new guests, as representatives from a Black Lives Matter group from Atlanta came to town.

The Black Lives Matter group is reaching out to Thomasville after receiving phone calls from the community, and are standing with Gilbert’s family in solidarity, as well as helping advocate and counsel his family.

“We are really grateful they’re coming down and they’re hearing us and understanding what we’re going through,” said Lucretia Davis.

“It’s a signal for us, really. For someone to come, that’s so great. It’s time to stand up,” added Shmonia Burrows.

Black Lives Matter made plans to meet with city and county leaders on Monday.

