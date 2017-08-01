Avera Receives DAISY Nursing Award

VALDOSTA – Sue Avera, RN on South Georgia Medical Center’s pediatrics unit was named the July DAISY Award Recipient for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses every day.

Avera was nominated by a peer who was moved by the compassion Avera displayed toward a child who had to stay overnight in the hospital alone. “Sue went above and beyond to make this child, who was understandably nervous and upset, comfortable. She continuously facilitated phone calls between the child and parents. She did all this without a second thought. She even accompanied the child until she was able to fall asleep for the night.”

The nomination continued by stating, “Nursing isn’t just about actual medication to heal, but healing and soothing the soul, which is exactly what Sue does.”

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. SGMC thanks Nature’s Splendor for donating this month’s bouquet.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.

PHOTO: SGMC awards Sue Avera, RN, with the July DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses among peers and nursing leadership.