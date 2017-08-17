Authorities offer reward in hunt for Georgia teen’s killer

WILLACHOOCHEE, Ga. (WCTV) – Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the slaying of a Georgia teenager.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a new release Wednesday that a $3,000 reward has been established to help solve the killing of 18-year-old Kiree Hersey.

Hersey went missing in November 2016 while he was out walking in Willacoochee. Authorities found his body more than three months later along Charlie Harper Road.

The reward is being offered by Governor Nathan Deal’s office along with the Willachoochee Police Department and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information, please contact the GBI office in Douglas at 912‐389‐4103, the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 912-422-3611, or online at http://investigative.gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.