2017 Winnersville Classic Kick-Off

The nation’s biggest high school rivalry kicks off what is sure to be a great season of football for both Lowndes and Valdosta!

Friday, August 18

The Langdale Honda “Charity Challenge at Chick fil A”

6:30am – 8:30am

The Valdosta Wildcats’ fans have raised the most in the Langdale Honda Charity Challenge for the last three years. Will they continue to reign, or will the Vikings’ fans topple the Challenge champs? The stakes are higher than ever, as this year’s winner will receive a drone for their school, courtesy of Langdale Honda!

Join us at Chik-fil-A as we find out which team’s fans can raise the most money for Hungry at Home. The Black Crow Media radio stations will be set up at two Chik-fil-A restaurants: Inner Perimeter location for the Valdosta fans with 95.7 The Mix, 107.9 The Beat & Star 105.3, and the St. Augustine Rd. location for the Lowndes fans with 99.5 Kix Country, Hot 102.7 & Rock 106.9. Volunteers will be taking donations, and any amount is appreciated. Plus, a student from each school will win a

Samsung Chromebook–register at each store the week leading up to Winnersville. And don’t forget, Chik-fil-A will offer a FREE hashbrown with the purchase of a breakfast entree. (Valid at North Valdosta and St. Augustine Road locations on Friday, August 18,2017 from 6am – 10:30am)

The O’Steen Subaru ‘Winnersville Tailgate Party’

4pm – 6pm

Get ready for food, fun and prizes as the O’Steen Subaru ‘Winnersville Tailgate Party’ returns to Tailgate Row at Lowndes High School! Black Crow Media, including this station, will be on-location and broadcasting live as we get hyped up for The Classic. Bring out your family and friends to be a part of the biggest south Georgia event of the year.

The Game Broadcast

Don’t miss a single play with the Allstate Broome AgencyWinnersville Classic game broadcast starting at 7pm. The Valdosta Wildcats broadcast will be on 95.7 The Mix and the Lowndes Vikings broadcast will be on 99.5 Kix Country. You can also stream the broadcast live over the internet on your computer or mobile device. (Android & Apple)

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS