Valdosta City Manager Appointed Vice-Chairman of DCA Board

VALDOSTA – City Manager Larry Hanson was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Board on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

In October 2014, Hanson was appointed by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal to the DCA Board At-Large seat for a five-year term and quickly became an asset to the organization. In 2015, Hanson was appointed Chairman of the Housing Committee, and in 2016, he was appointed by the board to serve as Secretary. In his role as Vice-Chairman, Hanson will support the efforts of Commissioner Camila Knowles and the DCA staff. Hanson will advance to the DCA Chair position in 2018.

“Larry’s natural civic leadership was one of the reasons Governor Deal appointed him to our Board,” said DCA Commissioner Camila Knowles. “It’s uncommon to see a Board member become a committee chairman the first year, an officer the second, and Vice Chairman the third; but Larry has impressed his fellow Board members with his shrewd insight, and has proved time and again the value of his experience. We are grateful for his service.”

DCA partners with communities to create a climate of success for Georgia’s families and businesses through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified low- and moderate- income Georgians buy homes, rent housing, and prevent foreclosure and homelessness.

“The City Council and I are extremely proud of Larry’s appointment as Vice Chairman of the DCA Board, and we are not at all surprised he was selected by his peers for this important role,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. “DCA is the state department that works hand in hand with local governments to better our cities, counties and our state. Many of the programs and funding that local governments utilize to serve local citizens and agencies passes through DCA. We are confident that Larry will represent the interests and needs of our city, the South Georgia region, and all of Georgia.”

The DCA Board meets four times annually. For more information, visit www.dca.ga.gov.