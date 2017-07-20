Wiregrass Foundation Awards Summer Semester Scholarships

VALDOSTA – Sometimes students in college need a boost to help them reach their educational and career goals while supporting their families and managing their personal expenses. The Wiregrass Foundation South at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College provides that boost with donations from faculty and staff, community members, businesses, and organizations. With those donations, the Foundation awarded approximately 35 students with scholarships and lent over 70 books to help students succeed during summer semester.

Some scholarships are based on academic excellence and others are based on both academic performance and financial need. In both cases, the scholarships help reduce a student’s out of pocket expenses so they can focus on their coursework. Accounting student Tiffany Lozano said, “The Ricky Dollar Scholarship will play a key role in achieving my educational dreams. Because of this generous gift from the Foundation, the financial burden placed on me to pursue my education will be reduced. That means I can spend more time on my studies and less time worrying about my finances. Thank you for investing in Wiregrass Technical College and the futures of students like me.”

Most scholarships span more than one semester and the following students received named scholarships beginning in summer semester: Tiffany Lozano (Ricky Dollar Scholarship from the Foundation South Board of Trustees), Breionna Neloms (VHS Alumni Scholarship from the Foundation South Board of Trustees), Julio Perez-Arroyo (Flora Fourakers Scholarship from Pat Denmark, Jo Molock, Tammy Renfroe, Mickey Fourakers, Ben Copeland and Patten Seed Company), Megan Saulet (Quattlebaum Scholarship from Radiology Associates), and Sherry Turner (Kiwanis Club of Adel Scholarship from the Kiwanis Club).

Recipients of unnamed summer semester scholarships from the Foundation included Cam Alley, Jr., Luis Batista-Mercedes, Iesha Bridges, DeShonyia Bivins, Jessica Blackburn, Faith Bordelon, Darian Caldwell, Daniel Jesse Cribb, Brenton Crouch, Lakeshia Denson, Cora Digman, Adrian Farley, Patrick Fletcher, Jesse Gambles, James Gerald, Michael Glenn, Belinda Hardy, Nichola Herman, Moniqueka Hundley, Charlotte Jackson, Ellizabeth Kinsey, Angela Reed, Shawdy McDowell, Sarah Reynolds, Brooklyn Ritter, Julia Sellars, Xavier Thomas, and Lisha Woods. In addition, over 70 books were lent to qualified students including Esa Blair, Whitney Ferrell, Megan Mims, and Jessica Newsome. Students who borrow books return them at the end of the semester so future students can use them.

A gift to the Wiregrass Foundation South is an investment in workforce and economic development. When students enhance their skills at Wiregrass, they have a far-reaching positive impact on their families, businesses and industries, the community, and the local economy. Thank you to those who already give to the Foundation. To learn more about establishing a Fall semester scholarship with a tax-deductible donation or to apply for a scholarship, contact Dr. Penelope Schmidt, Executive Director, at 229-293-6190 orpenelope.schmidt@wiregrass.edu. The deadline to apply for Fall scholarships is August 10, 2017. If interested in enrolling at Wiregrass, please call 229-333-2100. Fall Semester classes begin August 17.

Pictured left to right, front row – Dr. Penelope Schmidt (Executive Director for Wiregrass Foundation South), Breionna Neloms, Shawdy McDowell, Whitney Ferrell, Lakeshia Denson, Dr. Tina Anderson (President for Wiregrass Technical College), Megan Mims, Sherry Turner, Charlotte Jackson, Nichola Herman. Back row: Julio Perez-Arroyo, Jessica Newsome, Cam Alley, Jr., Esa Blair, Tiffany Lozano, Jessica Blackburn, and James Gerald. The group is standing in front of the Ben Copeland Leadership Giving Club Tree which honors donors of $1,000 to over $300,000.