Wild Adventures celebrates 5th annual La Fiesta

VALDOSTA – A South Georgia theme park celebrated Latin and Hispanic culture all weekend long.

Afternoon showers didn’t rain on family fun at Wild Adventures Sunday. Families were able to enjoy an extra day of Spanish traditions this year.

“I’m Hispanic myself, so when the opportunity came I said yes because I knew just from my childhood the real sense of joy and happiness and celebration that comes from that community is contagious,” says Tony Padron.

He says it’s a fun celebration for families and park employees.

La Fiesta is full of colorful decorations, music, and food. The authentic food and dancers come from as far as Savannah.

La Fiesta used to be held in September, but the park moved the date so families could also enjoy the water park during the summer months.

Wild Adventures says the event grows more popular each year.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)