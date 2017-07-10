Weekend marks one year since Valdosta officer ambushed during 911 call

VALDOSTA – This past weekend marked one year since a Valdosta officer was ambushed and shot while responding to a call.

Last July, Stephen Beck admitted to making a fake 911 call, before opening fire on Officer Randall Hancock.

Beck told police he did it because he wanted to die.

Many in Valdosta say the memory is still shocking, and shows something so tragic could happen anywhere.

“It’s shocking for Valdosta because it’s so small. You think things like that wouldn’t happen. You would think things like that would happen in bigger cities, but reality is really kicking in,” says Marie Plyant, a Valdosta resident.

This year, the officer fully recovered, and is now back on full duty.

In May, Beck was sentenced to 10 years.

The FBI says law enforcement officers a 61% increase of officers killed in 2016.

A total of 66 were killed in the line of duty, and 17 of those were ambushed.

